How does DNS work?

network-surveys.cr.yp.to

There are several DNS servers with information about network-surveys.cr.yp.to . A central root server (located at Internet HQ in Virginia) has the following data in a file on disk:

.:198.41.0.4 &to:198.6.1.82

+--------+ network-surveys.cr.yp.to? +-----------+ | Your | --------------------------> |198.41.0.4 | |computer| <--------------- |root server| +--------+ &to:198.6.1.82 +-----------+

&to:198.6.1.82

.to

The DNS server at 198.6.1.82 (also located somewhere in Virginia) has the following data in a file on disk:

.to:198.6.1.82 &yp.to:131.193.178.160

+--------+ network-surveys.cr.yp.to? +----------+ | Your | --------------------------> |198.6.1.82| |computer| <------------------------ |.to server| +--------+ &yp.to:131.193.178.160 +----------+

&yp.to:131.193.178.160

.yp.to

The DNS server at 131.193.178.160 (located in my office in Chicago) has the following data in a file on disk:

.yp.to:131.193.178.160 =network-surveys.cr.yp.to:131.193.178.100

+--------+ network-surveys.cr.yp.to? +---------------+ | Your | ------------------------------------------> |131.193.178.160| |computer| <------------------------------------------ | .yp.to server | +--------+ =network-surveys.cr.yp.to:131.193.178.100 +---------------+

=network-surveys.cr.yp.to:131.193.178.100

network-surveys.cr.yp.to

All of this work is handled by a DNS cache running on your computer. Your computer remembers everything that it learned (for a limited amount of time; information changes!) to save time later. As an alternative, your computer can contact an external DNS cache operated by your Internet service provider; the external DNS cache will do all the work and report the answer.

Multiple servers

.to

yp.to

.:198.41.0.4:a .:128.9.0.107:b .:192.33.4.12:c .:128.8.10.90:d .:192.203.230.10:e .:192.5.5.241:f .:192.112.36.4:g .:128.63.2.53:h .:192.36.148.17:i .:192.58.128.30:j .:193.0.14.129:k .:198.32.64.12:l .:202.12.27.33:m &to:128.250.1.21:a &to:193.0.0.193:b &to:196.7.0.139:c &to:206.184.59.10:d &to:198.6.1.82:e &to:206.86.247.253:f &to:148.59.19.11:g

.to

.to:128.250.1.21:a .to:193.0.0.193:b .to:196.7.0.139:c .to:206.184.59.10:d .to:198.6.1.82:e .to:206.86.247.253:f .to:148.59.19.11:g &yp.to:131.193.178.181:a &yp.to:131.193.178.160:b # or, in BIND master zone-file format: # yp.to IN NS a.ns.yp.to # yp.to IN NS b.ns.yp.to # a.ns.yp.to IN A 131.193.178.181 # b.ns.yp.to IN A 131.193.178.160

.to

yp.to

Reverse lookups

Your computer asks a series of DNS servers about the name 122.217.33.208.in-addr.arpa . The root servers have the following information:

&33.208.in-addr.arpa:206.228.179.10:c &33.208.in-addr.arpa:144.228.254.10:b &33.208.in-addr.arpa:144.228.255.10:a

.33.208.in-addr.arpa:144.228.255.10:a .33.208.in-addr.arpa:206.228.179.10:c .33.208.in-addr.arpa:144.228.254.10:b &217.33.208.in-addr.arpa:209.191.164.20:a &217.33.208.in-addr.arpa:206.253.194.65:b

.217.33.208.in-addr.arpa:209.191.164.20:a .217.33.208.in-addr.arpa:206.253.194.65:b =mm-outgoing.amazon.com:208.33.217.122

mm-outgoing.amazon.com

Looking up the address for a name, and then the computer name for that address, doesn't necessarily produce the original name. Looking up the computer name for an address, and then the address for that name, doesn't necessarily produce the original address.